Are you super excited about making her recipe, but now is the time to cut off the hair, and starts to cry and the irritation of the eyes. You know that it doesn’t have to occur all the time, you’re going to cook. There’s a surefire trick to cutting onions without crying.

Basically, you just need to let the onions soak in cold water for about half an hour to eliminate the gas that it released when it is cut off. Simple to do, you know?