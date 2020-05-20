The UN is in charge of Angelina Jolie to assess the situation of refugees in venezuela and in Peru

The UN is in charge of the american actress Angelina Jolie to look into the situation of migrants in venezuela, in Peru, was reported this past Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“On a mission for three days to assess the humanitarian needs of the refugees in venezuela and the challenges facing the country as a host country,’ are the duties of the Hollywood star and goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR, according to a news release from the organization.

Angelina Jolie had visited in June a camp for displaced people in the Autonomous Region of Kurdistan in Iraq, at the initiative of the UNHCR and a member of the city of Mosul, a former stronghold of the extremist group the Islamic State.

Close Sign up for the newsletter The daily News and to get first-hand information.

About 456 thousand venezuelans are currently residing in Turkey, as compared to the six thousand that were in the country at the end of 2016.

The UN has indicated that as many as 2.3 million venezuelans living abroad, of which around 1.6 million have emigrated since the year 2015, due to a shortage of food and medicine, a crisis that is being exacerbated by the hyper-inflation.

Data released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated that the inflation in Venezuela is expected to reach the 1.350.000 of this year.