Quem aí managed to grab the escape of Cardi B screaming about or coronavírus na internet nos últimos dias? Bet that ninguém — ainda mais q o meme virou music.

Or DJ nova-iorquino iMarkkeyz pegou or video posted pela rapper, onde ela fala sobre suas preocupações com o novo viruses, e colocou uma batida pra lá de dançante. Music, é clear, was a stop we serviços de streaming, e é aí that a coisa fica boa.

No Brasil, Bulgária, and the united States, to faixa chegou ao Top 10 do iTunes em poucas horas. Foi aí that Cardi B e iMarkkeyz anunciaram that vão doar, all ye profits do hit to instituições de ajuda to families that estão sofrendo com o coronavírus this time.

Not Twitterto singer ainda deixou clear that isso pode não be fast, dizendo:

SIM! AND OR THAT WE DO! More saiba that people não topdressing or dinheiro logo face… but in the same newspaper daqui a few months, haverão families com problems financial lose or employed by conta do virus-free. Nós vamos doar!

Bom to know, hein? Confira a publicação e or hit the logo below.