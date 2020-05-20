Quem aí managed to grab the escape of Cardi B screaming about or coronavírus na internet nos últimos dias? Bet that ninguém — ainda mais q o meme virou music.
Or DJ nova-iorquino iMarkkeyz pegou or video posted pela rapper, onde ela fala sobre suas preocupações com o novo viruses, e colocou uma batida pra lá de dançante. Music, é clear, was a stop we serviços de streaming, e é aí that a coisa fica boa.
No Brasil, Bulgária, and the united States, to faixa chegou ao Top 10 do iTunes em poucas horas. Foi aí that Cardi B e iMarkkeyz anunciaram that vão doar, all ye profits do hit to instituições de ajuda to families that estão sofrendo com o coronavírus this time.
Not Twitterto singer ainda deixou clear that isso pode não be fast, dizendo:
SIM! AND OR THAT WE DO! More saiba that people não topdressing or dinheiro logo face… but in the same newspaper daqui a few months, haverão families com problems financial lose or employed by conta do virus-free. Nós vamos doar!
Bom to know, hein? Confira a publicação e or hit the logo below.
YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020