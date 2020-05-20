We found out that Justin Bieber wanted to with Charli D ‘ Amelio, and he was the cutest thing in the world

As you may already know, this past Monday, the 19th, Charli D Amelio she was startled, and got the best reaction from the life to see a review of the Justin Bieber in her live, telling her to check her DM’s.

Of course, we were super curious to find out what Justin wanted to do with her. Could it be that he wanted to show off some of the new music that she has created some of the choreography for the TikTok? Could it be that he wanted to invite her to take part in a new music video for the quarantine? No, it wasn’t anything like that!

We found out that the singer wanted to with Charli and it was the cutest thing in the world. Bieber was the bringing together of the favorite artists of the younger sister Jazmynto send her congratulations to her, and as she was completing 12 years old. You have a gift better than this?

Among them, it is Madison Beer, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Was Eilish, Ariana Grande and much, much more. And of course, Charli D ” Amelio was not out of the list, because his sister, Who is very addicted to the TikTok.

ok n that was it, none of the theories from you guys about the-what the who called on her at the airport, but…… that charli is too cute pic.twitter.com/yeUbR5orIR — yas (@rhodewifey) May 19, 2020

“Hi, Jazzy, you on the Charli, and the one Who had told me that you’re doing it for 12 years. So, I wanted to wish you a very happy birthday and the best day of them all. Lots of love, kisses. I want it all”

The video was made available on the IGTV of Justin bieber, but after several nasty comments and hate, the singer has decided to put it out.