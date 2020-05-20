Well the Rabbit | Disney Executives are excited about comedy from Taika Waititi, according to Scarlett Johansson

According to the actress Scarlett Johanssonthe management of the Disney they are excited about “Well With The Real World“ comedy from the director of Taika Waititi produced by the Fox Searchlight and that has been taken over by the studio, after the merger, the Fox. The information that is in the The Hollywood Reporter.

According to her, the conversation took place during a dinner with the executives of the company, following the acquisition of the Fox and, consequently, of the rights to the film

“Disney executives were saying, ‘We are excited about the Well‘. They had just finished making it. And I said, ‘How is this going to be?’. Because of the Searchlight, and did a lot of movies are subversive. It is becoming more and more difficult to find a home for something that is more differentiated and, or, subversive and pushing the bounds. I thought to myself, ‘there is No such as the the Disney launch[[Well With The Real World]… It is not part of the family [Disney].”

However, according to him, the executive assured him, saying:

“Whether it be Pixar or Marvel, and the most important thing is that when Disney acquired the studio that is working for you, they are no longer in the studio, you still have to create your own style. The creative freedom that the studio still continues, with the DNA of the studio remains intact. At the end of the day, when you Well the Rabbit has been to Disney world, it made no difference at all, which is nice. I was worried that it might cause.”

In the speech, serving almost as a response to the recent rumors, which had indicated that one of the officers of the Disney where there has been a view that test, he was visibly uncomfortable, a cause for concern, with the possibility of a material alienasse fans Disney. According to the actress, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Johansson also spoke about her character in the film, highlighting some of its features:

“She’s a character that was so welcoming and comfortable. I wanted it to be playful and a really creative person, which is positive, and that it was in the middle of his life, which was a real joy to live with… and then you feel the lack of it when it’s not there.”

The director Taika Waititi said that he shaped the character based on his or her own mother and other women in the independent as she was out with the kids in the neighborhood in which he grew up in the city of Wellington, New Zealand. Waititi, in fact, there are jewish descent by the mother’s side, and he commented on the experience, to play a version of musical comedy of Adolf Hitler:

“To Me, it felt weird. Although the main character in my film is not a bad thing – he’s got the brain of a 10 year old boy, as it comes from the head of a Well – there are elements of it that are shared with the guy’s for real.”

“Well the real world” has gained a new poster-which Waititi have released, via Twitter:

Described as “a satire about an anti-hate,” the film is based on a book “Caging Skies“ from Christine Leunens, and it takes place during the Second World War, telling the story of a child who misses his father, and to project a father figure in their imaginative play. Unfortunately, the young man is very much influenced by the advertisements of the nazis, and, therefore, I, the father, as it is a combination of her real parent, and leader, Adolf Hitler. The approach of the It was time for the tour is nice, because it’s a projection of imagined in the head of this boy of ten years old.

In addition to Waititi and Johansson, the cast also features Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Mark Allen, Thomasin McKenzie and Stephen Merchant.

“Jojo Rabbit” will be coming to the market in north american on October 18. There is still no release date stated for the united states.