Wife, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin regrets that a comparison with Selena Gomez: “it’s Not easy”

In live on Facebook, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, had a good time, and talked with the fans. However, at a time to be serious, Hailey took out the comparisons, with the ex-girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, he is very sad at the moment: “it is Definitely not easy. Who knows what I went through hardships with the knowledge that they were going, and how I compare with you… the way you have made me feel less of a woman. They want to express it, they want to express their opinion. They are people that are so young that you haven’t even experienced the love of the truth, and you don’t know what it is like to have a real relationship. At this point, since I think that’s what people are saying about it that goes beyond the ridiculous, because it’s not real. They say, ” you know what’s happening in your life, in your relationships, and you think you know what it is going to be held in the us. How did we get here. And there is no way of knowing that. Make up the details, which do you think is the truth,” said the model.