A friend of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, and tells them that they will always remain friends

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
9


Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have to talk to you after the reunion of the epic at the SAG Awards for the year 2020. So much so that even a friend of the couple Melissa Etheridgeit was asked about the relationship of the Jennifer and Brad for the live of the Watch What Happens Live on that Monday, the 6th.

While the framework of the show, the singer, who performed at the marriage of Aniston and Pitt, in the year 2000, he responded to a question from a fan who wanted to know his opinion about the mass hysteria surrounding the former couple.

“Oh, God!” I was hoping to do this program with no mention of it, whose name shall not be mentioned”she said, laughing.

“You know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, and they were beautiful. I do believe that they will always remain friends, because they are two very special people, that you can overcome anything. I can only hope that their relationship will last”said the singer.

Pitt and Aniston, who broke up in 2005, and continue to be friends since then, and with a crowd of fans for a reunion romance.

At the SAG Awards this year, the couple’s attention by their encounter at the awards ceremony, in addition to in the region of the Mall, smiling as he watched the speech, thanks to the former behind-the-scenes. According to E! News, the actor has stopped all of what you’re doing, and it was in front of the TV, watching for the star to take the trophy home for Best actress in a drama series for her role in the The Morning Show.

