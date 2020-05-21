A friend of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, and tells them that they will always remain friends

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have to talk to you after the reunion of the epic at the SAG Awards for the year 2020. So much so that even a friend of the couple Melissa Etheridgeit was asked about the relationship of the Jennifer and Brad for the live of the Watch What Happens Live on that Monday, the 6th.

While the framework of the show, the singer, who performed at the marriage of Aniston and Pitt, in the year 2000, he responded to a question from a fan who wanted to know his opinion about the mass hysteria surrounding the former couple.

“Oh, God!” I was hoping to do this program with no mention of it, whose name shall not be mentioned”she said, laughing.