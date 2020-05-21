After the criticism, Kim Kardashian gives up on calling his new brand of “Kimono”

We would have wanted to do a play on words from the name of it, but ended up creating controversy in Japan, which has yielded up a letter from the mayor of Kyoto

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s success, and the networks and the celebrity-billion dollar, we would have had to go back to the launch of her line of underwear to call it “Spite”, as it was in japan. (Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images)

The entrepreneur and star of the reality show american Kim Kardashian announced on Monday that they have given up calling their new line of clothing “Kimono”, and after causing a huge controversy on social media and be accused of cultural appropriation.

“After careful thought, I will lower my mark for the underwear model with a new name,” said the star to its 142 million followers on Instagram. “I’m always listening to, learning from, and growing up, so I really do appreciate the passion, and the different perspectives that people give me,” he said, stating that he had “the best intentions”.

The wife of rapper Kanye West, who has created her own brand of cosmetic products, perfumes and clothes, showcased last week on Instagram of his new line of underwear called the “Gi“ which, as she explained, it was a play on words from his name.

