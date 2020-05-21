After the criticism, Kim Kardashian gives up on calling his new brand of “Kimono”

The entrepreneur and star of the reality show american Kim Kardashian announced on Monday that they have given up calling their new line of clothing “Kimono”, and after causing a huge controversy on social media and be accused of cultural appropriation.

“After careful thought, I will lower my mark for the underwear model with a new name,” said the star to its 142 million followers on Instagram. “I’m always listening to, learning from, and growing up, so I really do appreciate the passion, and the different perspectives that people give me,” he said, stating that he had “the best intentions”.

The wife of rapper Kanye West, who has created her own brand of cosmetic products, perfumes and clothes, showcased last week on Instagram of his new line of underwear called the “Gi“ which, as she explained, it was a play on words from his name.

It wasn’t long before causing a storm on social networks, where some of the users were accused of by the traditional clothing of japan. Daisaku Kadokawa, mayor of Kyoto, he asked her in a letter that he gave up the use of the term.

The officers of the former imperial capital of Japan, has also expressed its concern “that, if it brings a bad interpretation of the gi, because it’s lady-O it’s a very powerful and influential”.





