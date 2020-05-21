After the daughter has broken a nanny in the face, and Kourtney Kardashian seemed critical of his followers: “Assault is never OK”

Once you have collected a large amount in the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kourtney Kardashian has called for the establishment of his sons, to his followers. Most recently, she has revealed that her new daughter, Penelope, was scratched with a baby sitter – which in turn led to the resignation of a professional. So, in the view of the reality of this Sunday (the 22nd), that he has a big fight on the issue, it decided to rule on the issue.

In the latest episode of “KUWTK,” the subject, called the attention of the public and in the family. Corey Gamble-boyfriend of Kris Jenner, said: “If it’s a P [Penelope] I arranhasse, I’d give it a few taps, it. So, Kourt and her ex, Scott Disick were out to destroy. “My daughter? To my little girl?!… You never talk about a child like that!”countered Scott. After the huge brouhaha, his sister, O older, he was to explain his position.

On her Twitter account, Kourtney put forth his argument that the aggravated assault was not the answer. “In my opinion, hit it on the kids is not the way to keep them in control. When children are hurt or disappointed, the answer is not to hurt them physically,”he said.

And in my opinion beating children is not the way to get your kids in check.” When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them. #KUWTK https//t, co/sPTc1ljpMU — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019

Some of the fans have mentioned is the fact that their children need more discipline, because you are demonstrating some of the behaviors that are difficult for you. Still, she held on to his principles. “Yes, yes, we discussed it, but in the physical it is OK for ussaid Kourtney. “It’s not OK for me and it never will be”he added. Take a look at it:

And we have addressed that, but in no way is the physical harm is ok for us. #KUWTK https//t, co/w9ibV4mwDS — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019

Yes, he said he would whoop her ass if she scratched him. That is NOT ok with me, and never will be. https://t.co/HBp4zkszpg — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019

The muse is also addressed as to what happened to the surprise of his family, on the grounds that the Penny was already sick when it happened. If I had given it a few pats, he could have worsened the situation. “They’re children, and she was clearly in pain from the inside out. So, not to harm you, physically, is not going to make it any better”pointed out. Check it out:

They’re children, and she was clearly hurting inside, only hurting her physically is not going to make anything better. How do we not know better by now?! #KUWTK https//t, co/Xw8jL5d3e1 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019

Discussion after a stroke

On “KUWTK,” the dispute became so excited when Kim and Kourtney have commented that their children had already been discounted by the stress of their caregivers. It was then that the two get into a fight swelled, that, if such an attack were to be with him, he would have shot back that, and “definitely it would give some substance to it”.

The momager tried to ease the situation for her boy, insisting that the two get into a fight I didn’t mean that in a literal way. She made it a point to make it clear that it is not machucaria Alone. But it didn’t help… “It’s never going to leave her alone with my child, and if he does that in front of any of us, we’ll have a discussion on, s***it!”shot Kourt. Watch it here:

In the end, the owner of the Poosh agreed that they would never enter into an agreement on the issue. Kourtney has also declared that it would be hard to go back to his mother’s house, after all, and she felt “uncomfortable”. I have a real blog! What is the situation of…