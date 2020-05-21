After the departure of grievous, Angelina Jolie is seen on the hand-in-hand with the Zahara

Dafter she has taken her eldest son, Maddox, 18 years old, a university in South Korea, Angelina Diamond we focus now on the rest of the children, according to a note in the international press.

The artist has been ‘taken over’ by the photographers to spend some quality time with her daughter Zahara.

The two have been spotted hand-in-hand in Long Beach, California, usa.

It is an advance that a mother and her daughter were coming out of a sort of office, even though they don’t know what there was to do.

For the life of the Diamond in recent times it has been full of change. In fact, a celebrity confessed that she did not contain her tears with the departure of Maddox.

See the pictures below:

