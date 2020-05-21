At the age of 50 years old, Jennifer Lopez shows stomach sequinha, and it impresses the fans – Entertainment

The singer is currently in the Middle East, she also visited the western Wall in Jerusalem, and he made a ride of camel’s hair, with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez’s use of the social media, on Saturday (3), to show that you are in excellent physical and mental shape. The singer, who has just turned 50 years old — it was his birthday on the 24th of July, he shared a photo of on the beach, soaking up the Mediterranean Sea. But what really caught the attention of fans and he was in the belly sequinha part of the city.

“The inspiration for all the women in the world”, “off the chain! It really makes me want to get to 50 (years old)”, “Never looked better”, were some of the messages left by the fans in the comments field of your Instagram.

On Friday (2), J-Lo it was with his family at the western Wall in Jerusalem, and he made a ride of camel’s hair, with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, a former professional player of baseball.

