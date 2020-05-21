Bill Gates and Angelina Jolie are the most admired companies in the world

ST. PAUL, Bill Gates and Angelina Jolie are the creation of man and woman most admired in the world, according to the annual survey from YouGov about public figures, people you admire, whether it is for what they represent or the work that they do. The study took into account the views of the people, in 35 countries (including Brazil, USA, China, Germany, Czech republic, Denmark, spain, Sweden, Vietnam, and others), with more than 37 thousand respondents in order to compile the list. In the national rankings, and the judge Sergio Moro and first lady Michelle Obama are leading in the lists of men’s and women’s.

On the list of women overall, the top 20 is dominated by artists, with 14 of the women who are most surprised are the actors, singers or presenters of the TV (although some, such as Emma Watson and Angelina Jolie, they are also developing humanitarian work). In contrast to this, a list of all the men marveled, that contains the most characters in the political, business, and sports.

The ex-president of the United States, Barack Obama, and his wife, first lady Michelle Obama to occupy the second position in the list. She climbed up three places in the latest edition of the survey, while the 44° the president of the united states has maintained in the second position.

The survey was conducted in December of last year, and went to the next question, for people in more than 35 different countries: “Thinking about people alive in the world today a person (male or female) do you most admire?”. Respondents could give more than one answer. Based on the results, a ranking of the 20 men and 20 women was drawn up. Then, the survey asked the same respondents what they most looked up to, and on that question, only one answer will be accepted. The two responses were combined to create the rankings in the end.

The most popular in brazil

Among the brazilians, the most admired is to be the judge Sergio Moro, a reflection of the investigations of Operation car Wash. Then, it appears president Barack Obama and then-owner of the SHOW, Silvio Santos. The ex-president Lula, who is faced with the process is judged to not Live for money laundering and passive corruption, that is, in a seventh-place finish. Already on the list of women is led by first lady Michelle Obama, followed by the actress Fernanda Montenegro, and Angelina Jolie. Carmen-Lucia, president of the SUPREME court, it appears in the eighth position.

Check out all the people in the most admired companies in the world, and in Brazil to 2018:

The world:

The men most admired in the world The most keenly watched women in the world 1. Bill Gates And The Gates Foundation Angelina Jolie 2. President Barack Obama First Lady Michelle Obama 3. Jackie Chan, actor The Oprah Winfrey Show 4. Xi Jinping, China’s new president Queen Elizabeth II 5. Jack Ma, an entrepreneur of chinese Hillary Clinton 6. Vladimir Putin Emma Watson 7. His holiness the Dalai Lama, the religious leader of Buddhism Girl shot by taliban Yousafzai, an activist in pakistan 8. Narendra Modi, indian political German chancellor Angela Merkel, federal chancellor of Germany 9. Amitabh Bachchan, an actor Taylor Swift 10. Cristiano Ronaldo Madonna READ MORE: Brad Pitt tells how he feels with the divorce of Angelina Jolie

Brazil:

Men’s most popular Women are the most popular 1. Sergio, I Live In First Lady Michelle Obama 2. President Barack Obama Montenegro 3. SIlvio Santos Angelina Jolie 4. Bill Gates And The Gates Foundation Ivete Sangalo 5. His holiness the Dalai Lama, the religious leader of Buddhism Oprah Winfrey, tv host, and entrepreneur in the north american 6. Roberto Carlos Girl shot by taliban Yousafzai, an activist in pakistan 7. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva German chancellor Angela Merkel, federal chancellor of Germany 8. Stephen Hawking, theoretical physicist To Carmen Lucia, the president of the SUPREME court 9. Jonny Depp, actor Madonna 10. I Queen Elizabeth Ii

The study does not reveal how many of the citizens of every nationality were to be interviewed.

