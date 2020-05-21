Coronavirus: the Concerts for Taylor Swift, the country would be subject to the confirmation of

With the spread of the coronavirus in the world, and many of the artists below in addition to cancelling and/or delaying the shows from their schedules. And the attention of many fans right now are focused on the long-awaited tour, Taylor, Swift, we have two performances that are marked in São Paulo, in the 18th and 19th of July.

The concern has been on the website of the Allianz arena, the Park, which will be carried out to the shows, put up with the status of the display as “to be confirmed”, and does not specify whether the term refers to the time or due to the confirmed performance.

On the page of MTV in Latin america, for example, has already announced that the concert of the singer in Brazil are subject to confirmation, include the cancellations that are taking place in other countries.

“The international artists and festivals to follow, in addition to cancelling shows in America and around the world. Maroon 5 have cancelled their concert in Argentina, Guns N ‘ Roses, in Costa Rica, and the dates for Taylor Swift in Brazil, are yet to be confirmed,” he says of the call from the radio station.

Artistas internacionales y festivales siguen cancel presentaciones en Latinoamérica y el mundo. Maroon 5 canceló en Argentina Guns N ‘ Roses en Costa Rica, and date ranges-of-Taylor-Swift-en-Brazil are to be confirmed. #MTVNewsLA pic.twitter.com/SlFfALRtIj — MTVLA (@MTVLA) March, 12, 2020

As for the performances of Taylor, in Brazil, are only available in the middle of the year, there will be a time for the company to analyze the better is the state of the pandemic to date.

It is worth noting that not even the singer, or the Time For Fun, which is responsible for bringing the artist to the country and have been officially on the status of the album.