Find out how to attend the event, graduation, Obama, girl shot by taliban, BTS, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and more

The presence of two of the icons of pop americana, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift have been confirmed for this Tuesday at an event called Dear Class of 2020 (Dear graduating Class of 2020, which in a free translation), which will be passed on to the 16 hours of the day, the 6th of June of that year.

The event, which was sponsored by YouTube, and this is a way to pay tribute to the students who can’t hold graduation ceremonies, due to the multi-coronavirus. The singers will be joined by more than 20 artists, world-famous as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato and K-pop BTS skytrain station, in addition to personalities, renowned, as the girl shot by taliban Yousafzai, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

The BTS is the only act in music in south korea, to be on the list of speakers are selected to make speeches for the students. And all the idols of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are also going to be performing at the After-party (post-event), what will Camilla Cabello, Lizzo, and Doja Cat.

According to the YouTube video, Beyoncé is going to deliver an “inspirational message” to the students who are about to complete their course, they are in high school or college.

The Dear Class of 2020, will be broadcast on the YouTube channel, Original, available on the website, Learn@Home, which belongs to your YouTube account.

The event is expected to last up to several hours, in view of the number of participants, such as Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, in the character of the x Hall, and Maluma. The celebration of graduation with the pb’s will also have performances from CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion. An estimate of the duration was not disclosed.

The initiative, Reach Higher, Michelle Obama, which aims to inspire children to continue with their careers and education after high school, I will begin the broadcast with an hour-long programming.

The YouTube video will be produced by Done + Dusted, who also co-produced the event “Graduate Together”, on the 16th of may, which was attended by president Barack Obama, LeBron James, and a girl shot by taliban Yousafzai.

The schedule was already confirmed, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Sundar Pichai (chief executive officer of the Alphabet, and Google), Condoleezza Rice (former US secretary of State) Robert M. Gates (former US secretary of Defense), and the influence of digital Dude Perfect”, “the Try Guys,” Jackie Aina, AsapScience, Zane Hijazi, Heath, Hussar, and Cr. Kate.

The other newly confirmed are Lala Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana del Condor, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, Finneas, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HitRecord, Hasan Minhaj, Antoni Porowski, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Ciara, and Russell Wilson, the cast of “Euphoria”, from HBO, and “Riverdale”, of the CODE, Jenna Bush Hager and Natalie Morales and the mas (the “program ” Today”), and the influence of Emma Chamberlain, John Green, NikkieTutorials, and Mark Rober.