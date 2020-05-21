Five years ago, Taylor Swift releases the music video for “Bad Blood”

– ADVERTISING

About five years ago, during the Billboard Music Awards 2015, Taylor Swift has revealed to the world, the controversial and award-winning music video for the song “Bad Blood”.

Released as the fourth single from the album “1989” (2014)the song gained lyrics of american rapper and singer Kendrick Lamar to be transformed into music for a job. A week or so after the release of the video at the BBMA’s, “Bad Blood,” has climbed 52 positions in the singles chart on the Billboard charts and made it to the top of the list, dethroning “See You Again”, by Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, who had been in the 1st place for five weeks in a row. In the video, too he broke the then record for the most views in 24 hours on VEVOwith more than 20 million views and has been recognised as the “Best Clip” at the Grammy’s in 2016. On the same evening, “1989” has been awarded as the “Album of the Year”.

Directed by Joseph Kahn (who is also responsible for the video for “Blank Space” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Out-of-The-Woods”), “Bad Blood,” features Taylor and a squad made up of the models, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Cindy Crawford, Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge, the actress Mariska hargitay’s hairstyles (Law&Order) and Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy), the two singers Ellie Goulding and Hayley Williams, the actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, Zendaya and Serayah, and the actress and writer Lena Dunham fighting for the defeat of Arsyn, for a villain played by Selena Gomez.

In spite of the name, “Arsyn”, the story of the song leads us to believe that Selena was, in fact, representing the singer, Katy Perry. At the beginning of the dissemination of “1989,” Taylor Swift told the magazine Rolling Stone Magazine that “Bad Blood” was inspired by a rival in the world of music, it is not named by her at that time, it has tried to undermine his or her career. “She basically tried to sabotage an entire tour of the area. She tried to hire a bunch of people who were working with me,”he told the singer at the time.

A brief mention of the artist’s wife, and, in the case of the tour, it was good enough for the american press and the fans to find out about who Swift was saying: in an interview given to the publication of The public library in 2013the backup dancer Lockhart Brownlie said that, in 2012, a group of male dancers came out for the tour of the “Red” of Taylor’s work on the tour “Prism” by Katy Perry.

Once in the cover of the Rolling Stone, and until the release of the video for “Bad Blood” in 2015, the two singers exchanged a few jabs over social networks, and interviews. After the release of the video, the teasing continued with a comment to Katy about a falling-out between Taylor and Nick Minaj – the awards nominations for Video of the Year” in the UK, in 2017 at the earliest, the alleged provocation of Taylor on the stage of The “1989” World Tour, as well as a video posted by Katy on a show for Kanye West as the rapper featured in the song “Famous”.

In the fall of 2017, Katy Perry released the single “Swish Swish”as part of the album “Witness”. Even though you do not declare the guy the song was a response to “Bad Blood”, the band has left a few clues as to his motivation for speaking of the karma, a tiger does not lose sleep because of the sheep”, and it was also a partnership between the singer and the rapper and singer Nicki Minaj.

The final confirmation of the recipient of the “Swish Swish” came in the fall of 2017, with the the participation of Perry in the “Carpool of Karaoke” by the presenter, James Corden. At the time, she explained the confusion by confirming that it was related to the first and said “She started it, and it’s time for her to end it.”

In spite of the comments, I was only in the year 2018 with the beginning of the Hook a Stadium Tour of the things that has seemed to settle. As at the date of the first show of her tour, Taylor has posted on Instagram a the image of a letter and a bouquet of olive, sent by a colleaguethank it for the gift.

In June of last year, it was the turn of Perry’s post on Instagram a picture of a plate of cookies decorated with the phrase, “finally, peace” and thank you, Taylor, for a treat.

It was then, in the same month Taylor released the music video for the song, “You Need To Calm Down.”. To the surprise of the fans, and the reconciliation was marked permanently with a guest appearance in California, and in the final few minutes of the clip, dressed as a hamburger, and embraced Taylor, who was wearing a wetsuit and fries.

After the release of Taylor Swift’s he explained in an interview with Capital FM that is, the re-engagement of the two happened, of course. After the submission of the branch of the olive-trees, and they have been in a few parties, had a long conversation and it went back to being friends.

I explained, also, by means of the press, which, at the end of your touring, you realize that there’s a few people in the world, with a life so similar to her own, and that is why Taylor’s being one of those people, it is important that you both understand each other and should be mutually supportive.

Bringing the throwback to the days in the last week, Katy Perry has started the dissemination of the the single “Daisies”. For the fans of her and Taylor started to raise the idea that this would be a partnership between the two of them calling on the name of the song with a post made by Swift, wearing a sweater with the same kind of flower.

While playing around with the story by asking the fans to wait until the the song at the end of the “American Idol” to find out the truth, I rejected the theory, subsequently saying that he is open to working with Taylor, but that’s not going to happen at the right time.

