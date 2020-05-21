Hailey Bieber apologizes after a debate between Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift – and More

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift Photo By Eric Gaillard / Reuters | Danny Moloshok / Reuters | Andrew Kelly / Reuters)

The model Hailey Bieber if you commented on Monday’s, 7’s, on his official Twitter account about the controversy involving her husband, Justin Bieberand Taylor Swift.

The couple has been criticized on social networks, after the canadian singer to make fun of a movie in which Taylor appears in doped because of anesthesia after a surgery in his eyes.

In reply to a fan of the pop singer, Hailey says, “I never knew that I could make someone so upset about” and then apologized.

“I think it’s awesome how you’re defending someone who you’re a fan. If I’ve done something to offend you personally, I beg your pardon,” said the model, adding that “it was not the intention.

The processes of the photographers The ratio of " the planet is very troubled. In June 2013, he has been sued by a photog who accused him of having been the mastermind of the beating that he took of Bieber. He alleges that he was assaulted for taking pictures of the singer in Miami, and asked for more than $30 billion in damages. In August 2014, the singer was sued by another photographer who accused the singer of sending a security guard to break his camera. This One's Easy.

The arrest for intoxication In addition to accumulating reports of our neighbors by driving at high speed, Who was arrested in January 2014 for a driving drunk, and take part in a 'split'. He resisted arrest and swore at the officers, but was taken to the police station, the way it is. From there, it has caused even more, and she smiled at the photo to the police. Photo: Handout/Miami Police Department

Tour of agitation through the Country, In November 2013, during his visit to Brazil, Who was a leader of a variety of issues. He was kicked out of the Copacabana Palace hotel where he was staying after to break down the objects in the room, and try to come to the hotel with the girls. Then, he tried to stay at two other hotels, they would not be part of your application. The player had to rent a house in a hurry, on the east side of the Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Graphite Even during his stint at the Rio, Bieber has been seen pichando a wall in a tunnel in São Conrado. Photographers recorded the scene, claimed that the singer ordered his security guards agredissem professionals who have been in the UPP in Rocinha, reported what had happened, and they came back with a police car. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

An accident in the kitchen At the beginning of 2013, the web site TMZ, published on the internet a video in which Bieber appears to peeing in a bucket to clean it in the kitchen of a restaurant. He was using the exit to the kitchen to get away from the paparazzi when he ran a very 'tight' and it looks like he wet himself right then and there. In the video, but didn't get any better for her. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The problems with the drug In July 2013, Police seized marijuana on a bus of Justin Bieber, on the border between the united states and Canada. Bieber was not present in the car, according to authorities, the bus that I was on to her. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The disrespect to the flag In Argentina, Bieber and his country's flag on stage during a concert, and had their songs banned by the local radio station, in addition to a campaign on the internet that the singer was considered to be a "persona non-grata" in the country. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The confusion in the neighbourhood The list of processes, Bieber does not come only from abroad. The singer has been accused of threatening a neighbor of the house where you live in the Calabansas, California, usa. The neighbor would have complained to the festivities, the singer, and there was a scuffle, and that he had to be isolated by security personnel. The singer ended up being processed by the threat of, and assault. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In the end, the model says that it is “not worth getting angry at someone you don’t know”. “I know, because I’ve been in this situation. This is only going to make you feel miserable. Don’t let me be the one who is going to make you feel this way. Believe me, I am not worthy of the energy ends up.

The mockery of Justin Bieber, which was the beginning of the controversy occurred during a live, on Instagram, the singer is an imitation of Taylor Swift. In the video, which viralizou on the social networks, she appears doped, with a pair of glasses for protection, and almost crying for not being able to get a banana from a bunch.

The video was broadcast on the talk show of comedian Jimmy Fallon, the The Tonight Showand saw the YouTube video of the program in the last 3 days. Up to the publication of this material, the video had already reached over 6 million views.