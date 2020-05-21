Hailey Bieber apologizes after a debate between Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift – and More

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift Photo By Eric Gaillard / Reuters | Danny Moloshok / Reuters | Andrew Kelly / Reuters)

The model Hailey Bieber if you commented on Monday’s, 7’s, on his official Twitter account about the controversy involving her husband, Justin Bieberand Taylor Swift.

The couple has been criticized on social networks, after the canadian singer to make fun of a movie in which Taylor appears in doped because of anesthesia after a surgery in his eyes.

In reply to a fan of the pop singer, Hailey says, “I never knew that I could make someone so upset about” and then apologized.

“I think it’s awesome how you’re defending someone who you’re a fan. If I’ve done something to offend you personally, I beg your pardon,” said the model, adding that “it was not the intention.

In the end, the model says that it is “not worth getting angry at someone you don’t know”. “I know, because I’ve been in this situation. This is only going to make you feel miserable. Don’t let me be the one who is going to make you feel this way. Believe me, I am not worthy of the energy ends up.

The mockery of Justin Bieber, which was the beginning of the controversy occurred during a live, on Instagram, the singer is an imitation of Taylor Swift. In the video, which viralizou on the social networks, she appears doped, with a pair of glasses for protection, and almost crying for not being able to get a banana from a bunch.

The video was broadcast on the talk show of comedian Jimmy Fallon, the The Tonight Showand saw the YouTube video of the program in the last 3 days. Up to the publication of this material, the video had already reached over 6 million views.



