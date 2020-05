Casas Bahias have launched a brand new promotion on its website, and providing electronic products with up to 60% off. In addition, household items are also on offer, with up to 50% off.

Among the offerings you can find, for example, in a pressure cooker for$39,90, – set-of-frying-pan-R$69,90, and much, much more. The site also has a great selection of products with free shipping.

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ: