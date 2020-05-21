In the house, and still, the kids tend to be overweight

Several studies show that children tend to gain weight during the holidays, when you end up getting out of the routine of eating more sweets, and eat worse. The quarantine, although it’s not a school break, has shown a similar effect in children, which, in some cases, they have been gaining weight very quickly. This is due to a combination of factors: the ease of going to the kitchen to get a snack, and the lack of the habit of working out at home, and yet, over time, that is, they are in constant movement across the screen. Add to that the fact that a lot of parents to make the meals, you end up opting for prepared foods and ultraprocessadas, all of which tend to be higher calorie.

“We talk to the parents, enjoy the time with your kids, take them to the kitchen to help out, but you can’t bake a cake every day,” says dr Rachel Rizzini, who is co-chair of the Paediatric ward at Hospital Leforte, in São Paulo. She says that, in fact, a complaint about the children’s weight, meanwhile, has been more and more frequently by the parents.

Read more: The children, the displays and the quarantine

Damage to the physical and mental health



André Luis Messias, associate professor of physical education and master’s degree in Cardiovascular Sciences at the National Institute of Cardiology, Rio de Janeiro, highlighting the dangers that excessive weight can bring you. “The kids most of the time, she spends a good part of the time attached to screens don’t move, and don’t play. And this can have serious consequences for the physical and mental health of them,” said André Louis.

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) has published a document, “Obesity in children and adolescents, and the Covid-19” rack in which it raises awareness of the impact of quarantine on the children’s weight. Among them, the one most predisposed to a sedentary lifestyle and the increased consumption of canned foods (high in sodium) and processed (longer life) instead of fresh feed.

According to the SBP, the lock-down can also exacerbate emotional issues. “Obesity is associated with increased risk of anxiety and depression in children and adolescents, and therefore, they deserve special notice for their behavior, and the humor on the part of the family,” the document states.

Read more: healthy Eating, vault: Monica spear, guide, recipes

What are the kids up to the weight you can do at home to make your move

For the teacher of physical education in this period of time, it is important for the children to play, to play and to move around the inside of your home. “There are a lot of the jokes that are possible, some of them were very simple, such as pikes, amarelinhas, jump rope, tug-of-war, and, even, to the dance floor. All of them can be done in the house, you just want to, ” he says.

In addition, it highlights the importance of regular physical activity, which may bring about benefits such as the reduction of body fat, blood pressure reduction, and the strengthening of bones and muscles. “The families are given the opportunity to be closer to their children. For this reason, it is important to limit the amount of time before cell phones, computers, and televisions. It is a difficult task, however, it is extremely necessary and urgent,” warns Andrew Louis.

Click here to see more tips from the experts how to help their children maintain a healthy lifestyle in the host state.

Would like to see more content like this? Click here to sign up for the newsletter and the Baby News. It’s free!!!