Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are beginning to write a romantic comedy together, 03/10/2019

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma combine together as a romantic couple? This is what we’re going to find out in the romantic comedy “Marry Me”Marry Me” in the unofficial translation, the audio recordings have already started and have had some of the images exposed on the present day (3).

The two are a married couple in the film, which is described as a mix of “Notting Hill” and “a Star is Born”, and it tells the story of a pop star who has been abandoned by the fiancé the day of the wedding, which would take place at Madison Square Garden.

The main character, and then get married with a man who is anonymous, which he found by chance on the street – only to discover that, in fact, they go together more than you thought. It remains to be seen whether J-Lo and Maluma will be the chemical is sufficient to do justice to the novel’s plot.