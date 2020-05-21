Justin Bieber and regulates the release of the album, liking on Instagram

Justin Bieber has promised a new album in less than two months, just in time for Christmas of 2019, in the case of a post made on his Instagram reached 20 million likes.

“If this post reach 20 million cured, Justin Bieber will release an album just in time for Christmas, says the text on the picture shared by the singer on the night of Sunday the 27th, not to mention a cut-off date for that feat to be achieved.

“Share it, like it, post it in your stories. I need to see the demand. I’m almost ready to go, but your support is going to make me walk faster,” he wrote with Justin Bieber in the caption.

Since the 17th of July, the Instagram has stopped displaying the number of likes made on each photo, while leaving the smaller number to the user that posted them. However, it is possible to check the number of tanned leathers, click here to learn how).

Up to the time of writing this report, there were 7.559.961 liked that you made it in just over 18 hours on this post.

Below is a picture posted by Justin Bieber on his Instagram: