Justin Bieber apologizes for a speech of a racist that you made in the past

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, June 3, the singer Justin Bieber to apologize for the racist comments made by him in the past. In the post, with the phrase “the fight against racism,” Bieber says that racism is still very prevalent, “And I want to use my voice to remind you that we are all human and we all have the same value in the eyes of God,” he stressed.

The actor has already committed to attending the evangelical Church, Hillsong, with his wife, the model, Hailey Bieber. In 2014, the news site TMZ has posted a video where Justin was making a joke and being racist when he was 15 years old. The singer went so far as to apologize for saying that, as a child, “she did not understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt you”.

At the beginning of this month, the singer said about his career, and intimacy, and it was revealed that he suffered from depression. “All these ups and downs are very difficult to manage. Many of the bands and the people who do the tours end with a phase of drug abuse. Find it hard to manage the ups and downs that come with being a person of the entertainment.”