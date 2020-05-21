Justin Bieber wins the necklace, the R$ 380 billion of this from Hailey – 27/11/2019

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
4


Hailey gave a gift to the Justin Bieber necklace valued at more than$ 380 million. In the last week, she received a watch for more than$ 210 mil for her birthday, and now, returned the affection of her husband.

The fee was already up to the “staged” by the singer, in a photo posted on Instagram, and according to the site “TMZ,” the gem is worth more than 90 thousand us dollars and he was chosen personally by Hailey.

The jewelry store is responsible for sales calls to Jadelle Beverly Hills, which is located in the Los Angeles area and only caters for clients with the highest level of financial and time.

