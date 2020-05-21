Kardashians win a new mobile phone every week in order to film KUWTK in quarantine.

The Kardashians – continue recording in the the reality during the years. And, for this purpose, the sisters, the most famous of the TV, and get a new phone every week, in isolation.

In an interview with Elle, Farnaz Farjamcompany executive, the reality was that in the early days of the hiv pandemic, and Kris Jenner they discussed the ideas that would allow them to continue making the programme, but to ensure the health and safety of all those involved.

At first, it seemed simple, but Farnaz shows that the change of a team, self-recording, it has to be a “big deal”.

“If Kris is in a bad mood, goes out of the right corner of the screen, it’s not as if you’ve managed to stick to it and keep shooting. She would have to go back to the screen, and explain [porque ela foi embora]”, she told herself. “It’s less aggressive, why do we have to give them directions, and they have to be the most informative to us… but what are the Kardashians, and they are all fun in any way, it will be fun for people to watch”.