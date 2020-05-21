Kardashians win a new mobile phone every week in order to film KUWTK in quarantine.

The Kardashians – continue recording in the the reality during the years. And, for this purpose, the sisters, the most famous of the TV, and get a new phone every week, in isolation.
In an interview with Elle, Farnaz Farjamcompany executive, the reality was that in the early days of the hiv pandemic, and Kris Jenner they discussed the ideas that would allow them to continue making the programme, but to ensure the health and safety of all those involved.
At first, it seemed simple, but Farnaz shows that the change of a team, self-recording, it has to be a “big deal”.
“If Kris is in a bad mood, goes out of the right corner of the screen, it’s not as if you’ve managed to stick to it and keep shooting. She would have to go back to the screen, and explain [porque ela foi embora]”, she told herself. “It’s less aggressive, why do we have to give them directions, and they have to be the most informative to us… but what are the Kardashians, and they are all fun in any way, it will be fun for people to watch”.
Initially, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian going to save your scenes and share them in a photo album, but the production team realized that this was not possible, because the people are tired of the” poor-quality images.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
So, Farnaz said that they have begun to plan B: “She has hired a director of photography, and one that wore a suit of protective, preventive, and set up the rooms with too much light in the mansion, a self-described Kim as ‘the Monastery of the minimalist’, and then in the house, Khloé, in Calabasas. They have installed a plug in for the cell phone, which have been carefully cared for with the sanitary napkins for the fight against the spread of germs. The family waited and waited 24 hours before entering the home to avoid any possible contamination by the COVID-19”has revealed to Him.
In spite of the difficulties, a new way of recording, surprisingly, had taken the family to be even more frank, in front of the cameras, and fans will be able to witness. “Sometimes you’re going to be able to listen to them, mumbling under his breath,” Who knew that the job of a camera, it would be so hard?!'”said Farnaz.
The other change in production has been the introduction of the new iphone. According to the producer, each and every star in return of the iPhone that hold the image for a new one. In total, the Kardashians and a tenor of approximately 16 hours of recording, although this will vary for every member of the family.
Not surprisingly, Kourtney is the least recorded, as she is trying to do a detox for your mobile phone”, according to Farnaz.
On the other hand, is Kim, a mother of four young children and a student of the Law. The company says that many of the images come from the mansion, Kardashian-West, including the efforts of the former to help you North and Saint in the case studies. “Watch it Kim, juggling 4 kids and will make the people self-identify. It doesn’t matter how big your house is, the four kids are four kids. It’s the very thing,”, “she said.
In addition to this, Farjam has promised that viewers will be able to witness how Khloé and ex – Tristan Thompson “it’s definitely moved on,” and showed “a mature side of him during this difficult time.