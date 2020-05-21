Katy Perry back to the philippines by 2020, ” says the journalist

Katy-Perry-j-come to Brazil 3 times (photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP)

The last one on Friday (31/5), Katy Perry lanou o single Never really over and the wishes and rumors of the beginning of the turn, at the stop of growing. According to the reporter, the argentine, Christian Acosta, turn to go to Brazil and other countries of America, Latin for in the year that is to come.

In the wake of Monday (3/6), Christian has published a note on Twitter in which he claims that the river is expected to be announced in October, with shows in territrios in brazil. “Turn to the world-of-Katy-Perry-is expected to be announced in October and includes seven presentations in America of the South: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, colombia, Peru, and Gh (in that order) at the end of July and beginning of August,” he published.

It turns the world of #KatyPerry will be announced en October, which will include a 7 presentaciones en #Sudamerica %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE6%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE8%uD83C%uDDF1%uD83C%uDDF5%uD83C%uDDEA%uD83C%uDDE8%uD83C%uDDF4(en, in this order), for a fines de Julio, y the beginning of the month of August. https://t.co/4LrEGkkfHW %u2014 Christian Acosta (@AcostaMzk) On June 3, 2019

The singer was in Brazil last year, with the turn The Witness and it went on for three brazilian states: Rio de Janeiro, So Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul state.