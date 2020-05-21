Katy Perry has announced the launch of their new single.

Katy Perry took fans by surprise on Tuesday. Through social networks, the us singer has announced the name and date of her new single. “Never Really Over” is available on digital platforms starting on Friday. The artist has, however, a link so that the public will be able to save in advance for the music.

The song marks the return to California, and, since its launch in the year 2017 of its fifth full-length studio album, “Witness,” which was the flagship of the critics, “at Least to the Wolfsburg”.

The cover art for the single was shared on her Instagram, the performer of such hits as “California Gurls”, “Firework” and “Dark Horse” appears with messy hair, a shade of orange. The look is very different from the one used in the last era of the female singer, where I appeared on the greater part of the time with short dark hair, and blond hair.