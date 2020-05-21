Katy Perry has revealed a partnership with ” Taylor Swift is going to happen to you – Lsusports

Most recently, Paulo Gustavo he spoke with Pedro Bial and he made a series of revelations about the future of the series is that of My Mother, it is A Part, including who will star in the famous ” Dona Hermínia. The project will be displayed in the Globoplay, and it is expected to be launched in the second half of the year.

“The season is going to be back out there on the life of Dona Hermínia, and it will show on the character when he was still a married woman, with children, at the age of eight. The first episode is going to be about the mother, Dona Hermínia, about the mother who left them to his daughter. It goes to show you how to Dona Hermínia has become what it is” she told Paul.

According to him, the character was inspired by, and in some parts of the character that Marieta Severo he played the part The Star of the nursing Home, and because of this, to call her out for the role of Dona Hermínia it makes a lot of sense.

It’s worth noting that My Mother is A Piece of a trilogy and the last film to be released in 2019 at the latest, it had a turnover of R$ 182 million, the biggest income in the history of film.

Check out the trailer: