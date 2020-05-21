Katy Perry launches “small talk”, their brand new single

The american singer Katy Perry he wrote a new song, “Small Talk” on the set with Charlie Puth, and Jack Kasher Hindlin, and Johan Carlsson. Charlie Puth is a large, well-known in the music industry, he has worked with Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez and Wiz Khalifa, this is the last in the hit “See You Again”, which reached the top of the charts at the time of its launch in the year 2015.

The lyrics of the song deals with the emotional distance that develops after a time of courtship: “We’ve been talking about it forever, and now it’s about time / I just can’t believe We’ve gone from strangers, to lovers, and strangers in life” are a few of the passages that show that, post-breakup.

This is the second release of the solo of Katy Perry from her latest album “The Witness”from 2017, the fifth of his career. At the beginning of this week, I won a plaque for 100 million singles sold in the United States.

Katy Perry, who’s already been to Brazil three times, and is the author of the hits “Firework”, “Teenage Dream,” “I Kissed a Girl,” among other hits. The singer continues by collecting a number of awards, the followers, and the thousands of fans from around the world, and over the course of his 10-year career. On the social networks Facebook, Instagram, And Twitter and YouTubethe artist for the sum of almost $ 300 million of his followers, liked, and subscribed.

Check out the song “Small Talk”:

