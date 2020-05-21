Keanu Reeves speaks about the alleged affair with Angelina Jolie

Keanu Reeves has laughed of rumours that he and Angelina Jolie could be the new couple in Hollywood.

According to the magazine, the Star, and the acting, which is soon going to be working together on the film, it would be approaching on behalf of the project.

The publication that reported the affair between the two of them, on the grounds that they had met in the fall of 2017, when Angelina moved in to a house in a neighborhood in Los Angeles, california, where she still lives with the mother of his English mother, Patricia Taylor. “Keanu is very close to his mother, and to visit all the time. It was as soon as he met Angie. They have found that it has a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there.”

But this week, while promoting his new film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – The Parabellum, and the reporters asked Keanu about his romance with the ex of Brad Pitt, but he was not aware of the issue yet:

“I-what?” I didn’t know that… That’s crazy,” he said, commenting on the recent obsession of the public and the tabloids with him, and after his most recent movies.

“The positive is really great. It’s really, really special [‘Always Be My Maybe’ e ‘John Wick 3’] they were holding each other.”, found.