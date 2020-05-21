Kim Kardashian and Madonna pose together at the event, Who is

+



Madonna and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kim Kardashian and Madonna posed together for a press on the Thursday night (the 21st). The two took part in an event held in Los Angeles, california, which also counted with the presence of Kourteney Kardashian and Victoria Beckham.

find out more

Most recently, she has undergone the process for a fan that does not like to learn that the time of the presentation would be changed.

Nate Hollander he decided to sue the singer, alleging that it has invested US $ 1.024,95 – R$ 4,2 billion at the current exchange rate – in the purchase of three tickets for one show, which was due to start at 20: 30. After your production is to change the time to 22: 30, and he was angry with them.

“People have to work and go to school the next day, which prevents them from attending a show that ends at around 1am [da madrugada]” said Hollander in the process.

Day depoois, Madonna has decided to hit back in style, and during the course of a presentation, he said: “there is one thing that you need to know. And the reason is this: That the queen is never late”.

Madonna and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.