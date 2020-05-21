Kim Kardashian jokes on the mechanical bull at the party – those Who

+



Kim Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kim Kardashian ventured out on a joke on the unsuspecting. The manager decided to play around on a mechanical bull during a feast held in her home. In the scene, which was posted by her on her Instagram, will be on air on reality tv Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the pictures, Kim appears on the mechanical bull, and begins yelling, showing the concern on the top of the game. Later on, her younger sister, Kendall Jenner pops in and jokes, “You can go a little bit faster. Can I change it?”.

In the following, the Kim asks: “don’t! Don’t let her do that!”. The petition, however, was to no avail. Kendall was on the side of the operator of the toy, which has increased the speed of taking it, of course, the business woman, the fall from the mechanical bull.

Watch it below:

