Kim Kardashian says to follow a plant-based diet

Socialite Kim Kardashian has said on Twitter that you follow a diet that is mostly plant-based, as well as their children. “Not in the flesh.”

Kim is married to singer Kanye West and they are the parents of 4 children in the North, 6; Saint 4; Chicago, 2; the and Psalm, for 8 months.

After making a comment about being hungry as Kim, was being questioned about being pregnant, and then, after that, if you would consider becoming a vegan, to which he replied: “I eat mostly plant-based. Don’t like most meat”.

A user is also asked whether the children followed the same diet, and Kim said yes, but that’s the old North-it was ‘pescetariana’. However, Kim is not qualified to himself or herself and the other children, as a vegan.

Kim did not say anything about the diet of her husband, who has been involved recently in a discussion about participating in an event for an evangelical anti-LGBT.