Kim Kardashian speaks on what it is like to live with psoriasis. Make sure you understand the disease

You may not know it, but in the advantage of american Kim Kardashian he suffers from an autoimmune disease called psoriasis. The manager has already addressed the issue several times in his social networks. This time, she wrote in a testimony to the sincere on what it is like to live with the problem.

The text, published on the last Thursday (the 19th) at the site of a summer Pooshof her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim explained the challenges of dealing with a an autoimmune diseasedespite having followed the journey of her mother who also have psoriasis. Please read the excerpts from the statement below, and click here to read the full text (in English).

“[…]Even though I’ve grown up with my mother having psoriasis, and in listening to her talk about her struggles, I really had no idea as to how it would be in my life, and dealing with an autoimmune disease. It makes 13 years since I had my first outbreak of psoriasis. […] I am a single daughter of my mother who passed it to his auto-immune. Lucky for me, the laughs. When I was 25 years old, I had my first outbreak. I’ve had a bad cold, and how to psoriasis is a condition of it, it started. It was everywhere, on my stomach and legs. Luckily, my next-door neighbor was a doctor. I pointed out to him, and he asked me to go to the doctor’s office and he told me to give him a shot of cortisone, and, hopefully, some of what is good (because it was my first episode). I’ve done it, and my psoriasis is completely gone for about five years.

In the meantime, back at the beginning of my 30th year. […] That’s when my real journey with psoriasis and it started. Over the past eight years, even though the spots are predictable, I can always count on my spot on the lower part of his right leg that is always swollen. I’ve learned to live with the stain without the use of creams and medicines that I just get. Sometimes I have to hide, and others don’t. It doesn’t really bother me.

The two times I got pregnant, he disappeared completely. It was amazing, but it came back again. At the beginning of this year, and that was when it got really bad […]. The other night I woke up to go to the bathroom, and I couldn’t pick up my cell phone. […] As the day went on, I was able to move around more in my hands, but it hurt too much – I could feel the pain in my bones. […] I went to the doctor because I thought it might be rheumatoid arthritis. I knew that I was feeling pain in my bones, and then I looked it up on Google all the possibilities, I was more than creeped out.

[…] I have had arthritis for psoríaca. It still hurts and it’s scary, but I am so glad you have a diagnosis. Regardless of the condition, it’s what I did, I would make it through, and all of them are manageable with the proper care. […]

I’m extremely comfortable with my psoriasis. It doesn’t matter where you are in my body, and I’m good at to view it, and other times I don’t want this to be a slip of the tongue, and then I cover it with make-up in the body. If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life, or get the better of you. […] With all the stress of life, try to ensure that a time-out for myself, so I have to be focused and to keep my stress to a minimum. I hope that my story can help anyone else with an autoimmune disease to be confident that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Below, you will understand a little more about the disease, which afflicts more than 3 million of the brazilian population.

What is psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory, and autoimmune, in which the cells of the defense to attack the skin. It is characterized by lesions on the skin, which descamam and a cause of great discomfort, physical and psychological, affecting self-esteem, and the confidence and trust of the patients. The lesions are concentrated mainly on the elbows, knees, and scalp.

The disease strikes equally men and women and usually appears between 20 and 40 years of age or older. It is caused by a dysregulation of the mediators called interleukins, which cause an increase in located in the production of the skin. In the meantime, we still don’t know exactly what the cause of this dysregulation. It is known that the disease has a strong genetic component to it, and some of the external factors, such as infections, anti-inflammatory medications, obesity, cold, stress, smoking and alcohol consumption, play an important role in the first place.

According to dr. Gustavo Saczk, even though it is not transferable to psoriasis, it is still surrounded by a great deal of prejudice. Patients often isolate themselves because they are ashamed of the appearance of the injury. According to a study published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal The Journal of Dermatological Treatmentalmost 70% of the patients that are affected by the diseases are psychological, such as anxiety disorders (39,7%), and depression (27.1% increase).

In the most severe cases, the disease can spread throughout the body and affects the joints, causing an arthritis-psoríásica, as it did for Kim Kardashian. The problem that occurs when the cells that are attacking the skin, they pass on the abuse, also in the joints, causing pain and limitation of motion.

The diagnosis

The diagnosis is often made at the doctor’s office, based on the assessment of the injury to the patient. If you need to, you can confirm this with a biopsy. It is extremely important that if you suspect you have psoriasis, consult a dermatologist. This is the most appropriate for making the diagnosis of this disease.

Treatment

Psoriasis cannot be cured, but it can be dealt with in a professional manner. The treatment is used to control the symptoms of the disease, and to reduce the chances of injury appear, and it will vary according to the severity of the disease. Usually, it starts with the application of topical creams on the marks. If this doesn’t solve it, there is light therapy, oral medications, and even immunization. The important thing to do is to consult a doctor as soon as possible to begin treatment is best for you.

From the 17th day of September, in patients with psoriasis, moderate-to-severe go after it with a four-drug immunization for the treatment of a disease in the public Health System (SUS). These technologies are an alternative to the more severe cases of the disease, and it can also be used for patients who do not respond well to or has a contraindication to traditional treatments.

These medications are injected into the skin, and can leave the person with no injuries. Prior to incorporation in the unified health system-SUS), the main obstacle to this kind of treatment, it was now that they come at the cost of more than 100,000 dollars per year. “A new horizon opens for patients beginning this year in Brazil,” he says Saczk.

The immunization act as “guided missiles”, which act directly on the inflammatory cascade, which causes lesions and the other symptoms of the disease. The treatments that are available are: adalimumab, indicated for the first-stage treatment, after failure of standard therapy for psoriasis, secuquinumabe and ustequinumabe, as set out in the second stage of processing after a failure from the first; and etanercept, which is indicated in the first step the treatment of psoriasis, after failure of standard therapy) in children.

Bias

Unfortunately, patients with psoriasis suffer a lot of prejudice, because a lot of people think it’s something that is transmitted when you view the injury. In addition to this, because it is a disease which is characterized by lesions red and scaly, and the patients tend to be isolated due to the appearance of the injury.

“A great way to reduce this bias is to expose the illness in the media, by celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, showing that anyone can develop the disease. It is very important that we talk about psoriasis, and to strengthen, so that you don’t have a fear of getting close to or touching someone who has the disease. This leads to social isolation and emotional too large, the carrier, which could compromise the quality of your life.”, points out to the doctor.

The proper treatment is the only way to minimize the negative impact of the disease on the lives of the patients, the injury will represent a major challenge for the patient as they can take care of the bodies that are visible, such as arms, legs, trunk, and scalp.