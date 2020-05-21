Kylie Jenner reveals that she used to fly in the helicopter that took the life of a Kobe Bryant – the Magazine ” Glamour

+



The world said goodbye to the biggest stars in basketball, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (the 26th) at his daughter, Gianna, at only 13 years of age.

Kylie Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In addition to the two, the other eight victims had died in the crash, including the pilot-Ara. On Monday (27), Kylie Jenner, has been providing aid to the dead, and has revealed that it flew in the same helicopter that crashed.

“I can’t believe it. This is the helicopter that I was flying it from time to time, with the pilot-Ara. He was a very dear man,” said the manager.

“May their souls rest in peace and many prayers to your family. Hug them tight to your loved ones,” he asked Kylie.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna (Photo: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Photo: Instagram)

