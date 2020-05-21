Kylie Jenner-sells-control-of-your-brand-of-makeup on the US$ 600 million, a Small Business, Large Business

+



Kylie Jenner: more than 150 million followers on Instagram (Photo: Kylie’s Crafts Publication)

Kylie Jenner today, only 22 – years-old, but the entrepreneur and the advantage he has already won titles such as the youngest billion dollar by the efforts of its own in the world. Reaching out to a fortune of $ 900 million for a 20-year-old, she has surpassed even the joy of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of the social network of Facebook, who became a billionaire at 23 years of age and older.

Now, it Has announced a new step in your venture, the make-up Case Cosmetics: 51% the company will pass on to the Coty group, which brings together companies of beauty, such as CoverGirl, OPI and Rimmel. The Responsible for US$ 600 million for their participation in the Performing Crafts, and assessing a company founded just four years ago in a US$ 1.2 billion.

Kylie Jenner was once known as the half-sister of the also the hard-working socialite, Kim Kardashian. Then, slowly, he was getting his own space and taking off from the show (and cache) from the reality tv show about his family, and the Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Kylie has more than 150 million followers on the social network Instagram, and that you have not abandoned the blog posts about self, more and more products to fill up your thread from time to time. The drive-in-chief, are all the items for the lips, it Has led to a lot of followers to carry out even a lip filler. For the more conservative, only buying the product as a lip balm, liquid, and pencil today, more and more, for 29 dollars, in an attempt to follow the style of the empowering.

