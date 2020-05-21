Kylie Jenner shows off walk from Stormi at walt Disney world in the basket of R$ 9.2 billion – Who

+



Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott, enjoy the ride at walt Disney world in a stroller for 2 billion euros (Photo: Playback/ Instagram)

Kylie Jenner took Stormi Websterhis daughter, Lisa, Scott, to get to know the Disney is celebrating the second birthday of the minor. It has a lot of hits on the Instagram, certain on you Stormi appears that riding is comfortable on a trolley from the brand, Fendi, which is currently in the sale in the amount of 2 thousand euros, which are converted in the individual and R$ 9.218,92!

The cart is styled has a print in ethnic patterns, made in black and brown. In addition to this, the bar to push it, it seems to be made of plush, and soft. A check mark appears stamped on the inside, and on the support for the child.

The first of the business complete a 2-year old the 1st of February and the celebrations are going pretty well. The second portal, foreigner, Travis, was also present at the celebration. Despite the fact that he and Minogue had separated in October of 2019, the two have been spending a lot of time with each other.

Kim Kardashian he spoke a little bit about the relationship of a sister with your ex on the an interview to a television program in the united states. When asked if Kylie and Travis had just gotten back together in the relationship, she said that she doesn’t know about it, but he also said that the two of you are doing such a great job to create a Stormi, in the assembly, stressing that he is proud of the two of them.

