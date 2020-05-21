Lady Gaga gives a hint about the “Chromatica”, “the dance floor is my …

Lady Gaga it promises to music and ‘dance’ on his new album, “Chromatica”, and that comes out on the 29th of this month. “I’m makin ‘dance-music’ again. This dance is mine.” I’ve got you”said the singer in an interview promo for Zane Lowe’s radio Beats1 Apple, Etc.

The full interview will be published on Thursday (21/5) at 14h (gmt). On the one hand, a portion of the video has been released by the singer yesterday, on his Twitter account. Gaga appears to be a hair-pink – like in the music video for “Stupid Love,” the first single from the album.

In the video, Zane Lowe asks, “what brought you Lady Gaga’s back,” she said. She says that she has been “the sound of music, and her life.. “Chromatica” is her first pop album in years – especially if you sort by “Joanne” (2016) will be held only as a country, and soft rock. The last one was a legitimate pop singer-has been “ARTPOP” in 2013.

Lady Gaga says “a Free Woman”

“It declaimed a passage from the letter of a “Free Woman”, one of the bands confirmed on the “Chromatica”. She says, “I am nothing, unless I didn’t care. I’m still on something if I don’t have a man. A woman is free.”

“Rain On Me”

To warm up the crowd for the launch, Lady Gaga has releases a music album on Friday (22/5). It’s “Rain On Me”, which featured the participation of the singer Ariana Grande. The two have also shot a clip together, and the fans, both of which are looking forward to see you. Ariana is currently at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, with “Stuck With U”, a song with Justin Bieber.