Lady Gaga is postponing the release of the new album by the coronavirus

Once again, the pop world has been affected by the coronaviruses. At this time, you have bad news, it was Lady Gaga. The singer has revealed that it has decided to postpone the the release of his new album, Chromatica.
In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday (24), Gaga said that he was planning several new developments for the new age, even a show of surprise at the Coachella music festival.
“I wanted to tell you that, after a lot of deliberating, I made the difficult decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I’m going to announce a new launch date will be in 2020,” said the singer. “I’ve had a lot of cool things planned so that we could all celebrate together…. I’ve had a secret show marked at the Coachella music festival and a number of other surprises, some of which even I am planning to share with you very soon. Chromatica is still on the way, and I can’t wait!”, said.
