Lady Gaga says her new album will be called "Stars", and fans are confused – 01/10/2019

Amanda Cerny
Now Lady Gaga has brought to Twitter this afternoon to “prove” to the name of his next album. The american singer wrote on the social network: “I’m going to call my next album from ADELE”.

The reference is, of course, is a colleague in the profession, for Members. Although this statement may seem a joke, the singer has not posted anything else on her Twitter profile until now, leaving it to the fans to perdidinhos.

Many of the Little Monsters, the nickname of the fans of Her music, thought she and her colleague, the british have been seen together a few times. Adele has confessed that she is a fan of Lady Gaga, and in 2015, they will “break the internet” with a photo that appeared in a side-by-side.

The last album released by Lady Gaga that was Novel, to the end of 2016. Over the past few months, she has dropped several hints that a new album is on the way. Already, Rumor has it that he launched his 25 years in 2015.

Some of the fans did not believe in the idea of Her lying is so bad, by pointing out that the two stars are for the pop, is among the singer’s most famous and celebrated of the world.

Also, some people think that this is the way you “artful” Gaga tell us, what’s next, a partnership with the the british. Yes, we can see the advantage.

The truth is that Lady Gaga has chosen a week off to mess with our hearts like this…



