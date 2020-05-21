Like mother, like daughter? Kim Kardashian shares a new picture with the North-West

Tal’s mother is, so is her daughter? This is the question that imposes itself after her O you have shared a beautiful picture on which it is positioned very well, accompanied by the eldest daughter, a little North of West, for six years.

In the caption of the image, and the measurement came to the realization that this moment was recorded during a break in the school calendar.

From the outset, the publication was the subject of many eulogies, on the part of the millions of fans of Kim on the social networking site.

Do you think that the two of them are like that?

To view this publication in Instagram The School Drop-Off A publication of the shared-by Kim, O West (@kimkardashian26 Feb, 2020 at 10:32 am PST

Read More: Kim O you are fighting with Kourtney O