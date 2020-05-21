Masked man behind Jennifer Lopez’s on the selfie scare the fans of the singer. See you!

Jennifer Lopez has taken advantage of the quarantine is caused by a coronavirus, to work out at home, and decided to post a selfie for fans after their workouts. But the photo is just calling attention to a strange detail.

In the picture, with the followers realize that there is a man wearing a mask and seeming to peek at the artist behind the curtains as she posed for the click, leaving the picture a little bit scary.

See the following:

The mysterious presence in the picture made fans begin to question who he was, the young man and the star of the pop, I knew that there was someone else in there. “Who is that man in the background with his hand in his mouth?”, he wrote to a follower. “That guy there in the background, gives fear,” posted another. “Who is that man in the mask seemed really freaked out back for you?” commented on one more site.

Some of them have tried to take the scene out on the play. “What’s going on with that child, a slave, behind the curtain there in the back?”, he wrote one user of Instagram. “Well, then, let’s not talk about that person by covering the mouth, the back of it?”, he added another one. “Who is this man tied up back there?”, he said in another comment.

J. Lo left you in suspense in the air, and did not comment on who was this masked man. But there is a big chance for the lad to be himself engaged to her, for Alex Rodriguez, who also posted a photo of on Monday, the 19th, while riding a bike with your loved one. Both of them were wearing masks at the time.

The mystery is solved?