Netflix: the 10 movies with the actors from the ‘Harry Potter’, which show all his talent

In addition to the success in the Harry Potter series, which is yet to conquer the fans all over the world, many of the actors have films under his belt.

Check out 10 productions, the guys are already well-known at hogwarts that shows all of his talents:

For Strength, Without The Leading

Nate’s Daughter, played by Radcliffe, is a young man, and inexperienced young agent from the FBI. On the other hand, it will have to face a dangerous challenge: to prevent a tragedy. When you discover a great plan for a terrorist, He goes undercover to infiltrate deep into the gang of white supremacist.

A Dead Body In Order To Survive

In some mysterious way, There are stranded on an island and he decides to end his life. On the one hand, a dead body, played by a Man, you come to the beach. Against all the odds, the possible Need for, and the body become close friends and the two of them embark on an adventure.

Noah

An adaptation of the biblical story about the ark was built to save the species of the animal and the human being. Emma Watson plays the adopted daughter of Noah.

King: A Story of Revenge

On a quest for revenge for the murder of his sister, south africa, into a network of crime in the Los Angeles area. Tom Felton plays the role of Frankie, a drug dealer.

The decision of the Risk

On a mission to capture the enemy before an attack of the drones, causing political and military officials to assess the risk of potential collateral damage. In the story, and Alan Rickman is the first of Frank Benson’s.

The King

The control of great britain in the game, the rebel, prince Hal, face hostilities from all sides, and you have to leave all pleasures, in order to fight for the kingdom. The story of Robert Pattinson and interprets his texts.

The Big fish and his Wonderful Stories

A son tries to learn more about the life of his ailing father, to find out the truth behind your stories, amazing and fantastic. In the story, and Helena Bonham Carter is a Witch’s most iconic, well-known then, as Jenny’s.

Silly and Pointless

Based on a true story. Doug Kennedy to help create the magazine, “National Lampoon,” which he built an empire, mood swings, and has shaped the pop culture of the 70’s. In the story, Domhnall Gleeson, Henry Beard.

Me Before You

He goes to take care of a man, quadriplegic, and he will live with a love that will bring her life upside down. In the story, Matthew David Lewis, this is Patrick.

The Lady in the Van

Alan’s offer of a seat in the front of the house, so the lady can park the van in which he lives. It is this connection, curiosity and the strong will be born. Maggie Smith as the eccentric lady, Miss Mary Shepherd.