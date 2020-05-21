Credit: The Blog Of Ana Maria Braga / Handout
An interesting idea to take advantage of the afternoon to make a dessert, and your family that you are going to quarantine it with you around the table. For this reason, a good option is to have a piece of food with a mixture of 4 kinds of milk. Check out the recipe from the blog of Ana Maria Braga.
Ingredients
- 500 g of food pellets
- 2 cups (tea) of sugar
- 750 ml-1 liter of whole milk, warm (depending on food)
- 50 g coconut, grated (reserve a little for sprinkling)
- 1 glass of coconut Milk
- 1 can of condensed milk 1 spoon (soup) vanilla extract
- Butter, for greasing
The tail
- 1 can of condensed milk
- 1 glass of coconut milk (200 ml)
- 2 spoons (soup) of milk powder
- 1/2 a box of cream of milk
Way of preparation:
- Mix the tapioca with the sugar, and gradually stir in the hot milk, stirring to incorporate.
- When it starts to get creamy, then let stand for 10 minutes.
- Add the coconut, coconut milk, condensed milk, and vanilla extract and mix well.
- Pour it in the form of a central cone that has been greased with margarine and put in the refrigerator for 1 hour or until set.
- Unmold, drizzle with the sauce, sprinkle the coconut and serve chilled.
The tail
- Mix the ingredients together and use it.
Loading…
Revises el siguiente artículo
Loading...