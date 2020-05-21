An interesting idea to take advantage of the afternoon to make a dessert, and your family that you are going to quarantine it with you around the table. For this reason, a good option is to have a piece of food with a mixture of 4 kinds of milk. Check out the recipe from the blog of Ana Maria Braga.

Ingredients

500 g of food pellets

2 cups (tea) of sugar

750 ml-1 liter of whole milk, warm (depending on food)

50 g coconut, grated (reserve a little for sprinkling)

1 glass of coconut Milk

1 can of condensed milk 1 spoon (soup) vanilla extract

Butter, for greasing

The tail

1 can of condensed milk

1 glass of coconut milk (200 ml)

2 spoons (soup) of milk powder

1/2 a box of cream of milk

Way of preparation:

Mix the tapioca with the sugar, and gradually stir in the hot milk, stirring to incorporate.

When it starts to get creamy, then let stand for 10 minutes.

Add the coconut, coconut milk, condensed milk, and vanilla extract and mix well.

Pour it in the form of a central cone that has been greased with margarine and put in the refrigerator for 1 hour or until set.

Unmold, drizzle with the sauce, sprinkle the coconut and serve chilled.

