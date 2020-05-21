Record-breaking Taylor Swift’s song titled ” this is broken

Maren Morris he broke the record for the Taylor Swift at the stop on the Hot Country Songs chart on the Billboard charts. The song “The Bones,” was completed 11 weeks in a row, in 1st place, becoming the # 1 most long-lasting of a woman at this stop you will. Maren Morris is on active duty for several years now, but have only succeeded in making a success of the country recently. Their big hit, even so, it was “The Middle” with the power rangers. “The Bones,” is already platinum in the United States.

He knows the music. Here’s the clip

It took eight years for someone to be able to break this record. The title was ” Taylor Swift in 2012, when he was ten weeks at the top of the parade with the single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, from the album “Red”. Even though this is a song purely for the pop, it has worked also in radio stations the country. “Red” was the last album of Taylor’s conversation with a country music – a style of music that made her famous.

This is the first single from Taylor Swift to become the number 1 is also on the Billboard Hot 100, and the stopping of the general singles chart in the United States, with no segmentation by gender. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” spent a total of 13 weeks on the 1st place in the country, and has sold over 4.1 million copies in the domestic market. He has received a certificate of 6x platinum by the recording industry association of america for this. A great success, introducing the singer to the market, a pop.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” is one of the best selling singles in the world, with more than seven million copies sold. The only clip that has to 607 million views on Youtube. See the following: