Rolling Stone magazine · Harvey Weinstein thought that the Jennifer Aniston ‘had to be killed’; to understand

From the year 2017, the manufacturer, has been accused of rape and sexual assault by several women in Hollywood

Over the past three years, the image of the Harvey Weinstein it has been directly linked to allegations of rape and sexual assault by numerous women. At the beginning of march, for example, the Hollywood producer has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted for rape in the third degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

According to the information disclosed by the Cheat Sheetrecently, the reputation of the Career it got even worse after they find out that he is the star of the Friends, Jennifer Aniston, “you were killed”.

+++READ MORE: is Accused of assaulting the 80-women’s, Harvey Weinstein, if you think women have entered the women in the film

According to the website, following the judgment of the producer, the public will have access to the court documents unsealed. In the fall of 2017, the The National Enquirer he planned to publish an article in which it claimed that Career assaulted sexually Aniston during the filming of the Derailed(2005).

In addition, the article reported that the Career constantly on the neck of the Aniston and it left her uneasy. A source close to the producer revealed that, he used to say to his friends how “hot” a little.

Once you receive an e-mail from the press officer with the article, Career he replied that I would like to Jennifer Aniston “you were dead.” In any case, the The National Enquirer he did not publish the article.

+++READ MORE: campaign for Harvey Weinstein’s account, which I never suffered sexual abuse, because I am never put in that situation’

Even though the allegations against Weinstein lines up with the behavior that he had with other actresses with whom you worked, the foreman of theAniston when the allegations were made by the The National Enquirer.

“She has never been harassed or beaten by Harvey Weinstein,” she offered. “He never got close enough to touch her, and she had never been alone with him.”

+++ GUNS ‘N’ ROSES: THE 11 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BAND