Rolling Stone magazine · Katy Perry’s ‘ cry with a performance of the garbage collector in the American Idol finale

In the premiere episode of the new season American Idolthis Sunday, December 16, Katy Perry it was very emotional and cried at the presentation of the Doug Kikera garbage collector from Alabama, who came into the program in pursuit of the dream of living from music.

The participant was shy and told me, with sincerity, that you don’t have any experience with the music, because it’s just working as a street sweeper. Kiker he revealed that he did not know how to warm up your voice, and it was recommended by the jury Lionel Richie to go back to the hood and do the exercises for the vocal cords.

“I almost cried, man. It was a great experience,” he told on his return to the stage 15 minutes later.

In addition to this, Kiker he said that he was taking the test for her daughter’s 2-year old: “I Want to show her that you are committed to something, there’s nothing you can’t do that.”

The contestant sang the song,”Bless The Broken Road“the band is country music Rascal Chairs. To be passed to the next stage Kiker partied a lot, Katy Perry it was very emotional, and cried: “you Keep on being who you are, and you’ll go far. It was not a waste, it was great.”

