Just a few days before they go into quarantine Selena Gomez he released his new single, “Boyfriend“ on his Youtube channel, the video brings a lot of sexiness, fun, and magic, and in a inherent relationship among you and with you, looking for not only a soul-mate, but also to have fun and enjoy the moment characteristic in your life if you are feeling sexy by the feeling of contentment.

“Literally, one week prior to the quarantine, we had already filmed the video and were getting ready for the release of the song. I’ve had a few questions about the weather, how are things right now, but I don’t think that the music has brought people so much joy. I also think it’s fun, it’s a song that makes people feel happy and just to have fun and feel sexyit, “ said the artist.

Right now, the way it was originally intended met Better with time, incredible production, its name a single song, Julie Michaels (co-writer), Justin Tranter (co-composer), and The Roommates (the producer), to talk about the game, and tell you some of the secrets that led him to create the song, including the reason for the hit to be a simple and hopeful, and how they have made the sing-along chorus.

In the full sense of spontaneity and irreverence, the group talked about the feelings, inspirations, reactions and the production of the song, Selena also commented on her future, and how Julia, Michaels hit for co-writing such a letter to be so direct in his lifetime.

“Julia, I sent him a message, ‘what’s your vibe today, how are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to have a boyfriend. I say this because I don’t think that I’m at the point where I’m excited for the future, I’m open to it,” says Selena, who is still full, and saying to him: “I have also commented on the fact that I don’t need anyone in my life.“.

This is a series of Beats, this is the last part of the “Beat x Beat: from the Inside Out“, which has some of the greatest artists of our time talking about the songs and the artwork. In addition to the Better, have taken part in the Bad Bunny In the Barrel, There Gatie, Ruel, Hamza, Kitschkrieg, Coldplay, Noah Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Disclosure, Kendrick Lamar, Rudimental JJ Lin Lu1.

“Boyfriendyou will find on the Deluxe version of the album’s Rare for the artist, released in January, in the year 2020.

For In This Classic