Selena Gomez announces track listing, cover art and the release of the new album

After having No You To Love Me, at the top of the Billboard, Selena Gomez, has used his social media to announce the release of their new album, Rare. The project is the third studio album in the united states.

On Twitter, Selena posted a video revealing what the tracks will make up the new album, and the cover of look – in that it appears to be lying on the floor in a black and white image with a few coloured details, in pink and blue stand out.

Rare will be released on the 10th of January, in the year 2020. The pre-order can now be made by way of the official web site and platform to buy.

“I can’t believe I’m revealing it for the art, and the title of my new album, Rare. Here are all of the songs in the most honest I have ever done, and I can’t wait for you to be able to listen to my heart,” he wrote.

— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December, 12, 2019

Check out the tracklist: