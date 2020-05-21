Selena Gomez had a panic attack before singing LOVE, ” says the website – 25/11/2019

Selena Gomez reportedly had a panic attack before performing at the American Music Awards yesterday in Los Angeles. This information has been published at the website of the channel “E!”.

“Selena definitely had anxiety and panic attacks before they take to the stage, and she was putting a lot of pressure on himself,” said an anonymous source to the website.

The singer performed the song “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now, with a long black dress down, she seemed to become emotional in the first song.

The lyrics to “Lose You to Love Me” is filled with emotion and play with it yourself, because it talks about a troubled relationship, and the importance of learn to love herself after the show.

A night of LOVE by 2019 was opened by a presentation by Selena, who had the support of her fans, and her friend Taylor Swift – who performed later on, and won the applause of the Better.