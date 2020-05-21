Selena Gomez recreates a clip of the ‘Boyfriend’ dolls – see 29/04/2020

Selena Gomez and her staff seem to be lots of time left in the quarantine. The singer has released today on YouTube, a new version of their music video for “Boyfriend”, but, at this time, all of the humans in the movie are replaced by dolls, and the dolls made of plastic.

The scenes, meanwhile, are made from a mixture of cardboard, painted, and colored ribbons glued to the floor of the house.

As well as a clip of the original, this new version of the “Boyfriend” showcases Selena as a, a woman, who, with the help of the fragrance of the magic that you get with some of the other girls, he is capable of turning her suitors into frogs.

The original clip of “Boyfriend,” which can be viewed below, was released on the 10th of April, together with the re-release deluxe album of “Rare”.