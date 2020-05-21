Selena Gomez vents on the period of the attacks in the media

Selena Gomez was being interviewed by another well-known comedian, Amy Schumer, the new issue of Interview magazine. Living in this new stage, the singer did a test all good-looking, with a nice touch of sexiness, and with all the smoothness of poured out his heart on issues of health, people’s personal lives, to get out of control, and all of the improvement is to be achieved.

According to her, the social network started to serve as a spokesperson for your emotions after you feel that the media is distorcia the reality around him or her.

“It was killing me. The way the media tries to make things up, sometimes it sounds really bad when there isn’t anything wrong with the fact that I had to have some time for myself, or that I fell in love with. My intention was never to turn into a national newspaper,” she said. “When things are starting to get that way, and I kind of lost control, I started to open up more and more on the social networks. No one has the right to tell me how mine is.”

It is important to emphasize that the singer had a relationship conturbardo up with Justin Bieber for between 2013 and 2018. In the meantime, between the comings and goings, she was dating the singer, The Weeknd, between 2016 and 2017. Also in 2013, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus and had a kidney transplant in the fall of 2017.

In addition to this, in live with Miley Cyrus at the beginning of April, it had received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

“I’ve been through many medical issues and I know that I can reach out to people who go through things that are equally scary. A large part of the reason why I have such a platform [social] this is to help the people. I know what I’m doing for someone, somewhere to feel good, or to be understood or heard, and it’s well worth it to me.”

One that is more mature, and Selena Gomez pointed out that it now feels more secure sonsigo as well as the health of both the metal and the physical, and said to his fans.

“My personal life out of the controlequando I was very young, and I’ve been through some really tough, in the past, but now I know that if I’m having a hard week, or I don’t feel like doing anything, I just don’t do it.”